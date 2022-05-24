this-bestselling-$7-concealer-has-96,500+-5-star-amazon-reviews

Maybelline

Does the perfect concealer exist? That depends on your skin type, the time of year, and the climate. If you are looking for a great beauty product that’s actually affordable, it might seem like an impossible task. However, 96,500+ people may disagree with that sentiment.

The Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer has 96,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 1,900+ 5-star Ulta reviews. If you’re hesitant to try another new beauty product, this price tag is too good to pass up. You can get this bestselling concealer for only $7. Nope, that’s not a typo.

You can use this beloved product to conceal fine lines, blemishes, redness, and dark circles, according to the brand. Or you can get a darker shade and use this to contour. If you’ve tried everything, you might as well check out this amazing deal. For $7, what do you have to lose? The (the appearance of) some under eye bags.

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer, Brightener

This concealer has up to 12 hours of hydrating wear, according to the brand. It’s crease-resistant and you can use it to 1. conceal 2. color correct or 3. to contour. This applicator makes blending it so easy to blend your look and there are 18 beautiful shades to choose from.

Check out the before and after photos below.

