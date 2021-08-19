Meet Coraline Gustave, the Trendiest Hollywood Celebrity Hair Stylist

Child prodigy in the field of hair styling, is what defines the beginning of the international career of Coraline Gustave, who followed her passion ever since she was a little girl. By the age of 14, she knew exactly what she wanted to do, and with her hard work, talent and perseverance, she showed the world that she was right to follow her instinct.

All the way from a small town in France, Coraline Gustave followed a regular hair styling education from the age of 16, and worked in a salon to perfect her learning. Very quickly, her talent was noticed, and by the age of 18, she obtained her license with honors. Coraline was determined and wanted more. That’s how she prepared for the most prestigious diploma in the field in France : the Brevet de Maîtrise, a national recognition of the highest qualification in the field, and an expertise in the professional techniques. She only needed another 2 years to obtain the diploma. Confident in her work and talent, the young woman was noticed by one of the most successful French hairdressers in the world, who is behind Haute Coiffure Française, and avant-garde concept, Eric Zemmour, when she won in the hair styling competition he held annually to discover new talents.

The launch of Coraline Gustave’s international career

Immediately hired by Eric Zemmour himself, Coraline worked in his salon in the south of France for a year, and worked on stage in Paris in front of hairdressers from all over the world, to present the new hairdressing collections.

Coraline was then approached by a global ambassador of L’Oréal Professionnel, for a position in Krakow, Poland. There, Coraline worked for about 2 years in a new environment and culture, which allowed her to broaden and perfect her technique and creative skills. And learn to speak Polish.

In 2015, she went back to her native region, in Rochefort in Charente-Maritime, where she created her own color technique, called C-Balayage, which became a reference in all the hair salons around the globe.

“The C-Balayage is the color technique that I created. It’s a technique I use to color hair in a different way. It has to be done in two steps. The first step is to bleach the hair to make it lighter and then tone the hair to give the final color. It’s a technique that is really loved by my clients because you can change all your hair color in one session and at the same time the hair looks really natural. It’s a service I can adapt to every type of hair and every hair color.“ —explains Coraline Gustave.

The success of Coraline and her innovative creativity attracted a lot of attention towards her work, and Jose Eber, the most recognized hairstylist in the world, offered her a job in his salon in Beverly Hills, California. He is famous for styling the hair of Hollywood’s stars for four decades, something no other stylist has ever accomplished.

Living the American dream

In 2019, Coraline Gustave obtained her work visa for the United States, and had to learn to speak a third language, English, very fast. But no challenge is too big for Coraline, and she became one of the top hairstyling artist in record time. She’s worked with French and American celebrities, thanks to her unique background and education “à la française“ : The Four Season’s singer Frankie Valli, Kathy Hilton, filmmaker Kenny Ortega, actor Tom Selleck, tv show producer Sid Krofft, French singer Patrick Bruel to name a few. She also worked for the SAG (screen actors guild) AWARDS In 2020, and recently in March 2021, for the GOLDEN GLOBES AWARDS.

Coraline Gustave surely has more projects coming up, and we can’t wait to see where they’re going to take her next…

