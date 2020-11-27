meg-thee-stallion-made-tory-lanez-diss-day-after-shooting

Published 15 hours ago

On Tuesday (November 26), Megan Thee Stallion received four Grammy nominations, and yesterday, she joined Ebro in the Morning for an interview about the current happenings in her life.

Around 26 minutes into the interview, Ebro asked Meg about the Tory Lanez diss record “Shots Fired,” which samples the Notorious B.I.G.’s “Who Shot Ya.”

RELATED: Tory Lanez Charged In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

“It comes a time where it gets hard to be the bigger person sometimes,” she said, after revealing it was her idea to use the sample. “And at the end of the day, I can’t just keep letting people walk all over me. I can’t keep letting people take these jabs at me and I’m not gon’ say nothing. That’s just not in my nature.”

Additionally, Megan said that she didn’t originally plan to put out a beef record but after Lanez decided to put one out first, it left her no choice.

“When you know you’re right and you know you have nothing to prove, you really don’t have to give a response,” she said. “But once you made it rap beef, you put it on wax, now I gotta say something. I really had the song all ready but I was like, you know what, let me just save it for the album. Because it was ready to go the next day. I was like, you know what, let’s be calm. Let’s be patient. Let’s see how this plays out and let me just wait and put it on my album.”

Megan Thee Stallion released her debut album Good News on November 20 via 300 Entertainment.

» Read Full Article