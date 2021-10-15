megan-fox-and-brian-austin-green-finalize-their-divorce

Megan Fox CENSORS BF Machine Gun Kelly in Couple’s Quiz

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are officially, legally single.

The former couple filed their divorce judgement on Friday, Oct. 15, and their divorce has been finalized after nearly a year, a source tells E! News.

Megan filed to separate from the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor in November 2020, after they tied the knot in 2010. At the time, she cited irreconcilable differences and requested joint legal and physical custody of their children: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5.

In May 2020, Brian shared that he and Megan had begun going their own ways at the end of 2019.

“Neither one of us did anything to each other. She’s always been honest with me and I’ve always been honest with her,” he said on the With Brian Austin Green podcast.

He added, “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special. So we decided let’s make sure we don’t lose that. That no matter what we’re always friends with each other and we’re a united front with the kids.”

Of course, Megan and Brian didn’t let their unfinalized divorce stop them from moving on in their new relationships. Brian went public with Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess more than 10 months ago, revealing in January, “She’s super responsible and she’s super sweet and caring, passionate, fun to be around, so I feel blessed right now.” (More recently, they took their love to the dance floor and competed side-by-side on the show.)

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Megan has been dating Machine Gun Kelly for several months following their meet cute on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass.

» Read Full Article