Megan Fox Sizzles In Black Lingerie In Trailer For ‘Big Gold Brick’ — Watch 

December 16, 2021 12:06AM EST

For the new comedy movie ‘Big Gold Brick,’ Megan Fox makes another drop-dead gorgeous star turn, stunning in black lingerie in the trailer.

Megan Fox stripped down to some racy black lingerie in the new trailer for Big Gold Brick, causing another sizzling stir. The 35-year-old actress, who’s had somewhat of a renaissance in the past couple years, is starring in the dark comedy as Jacqueline, the unsatisfied “second wife” of the 65-year-old Floyd, played by Andy Garcia.

Judging by the trailer, it’s safe to say that Megan looks simply stunning and is ready to turn up the heat with another all-star role where her undeniable allure can take center stage.

Megan Fox in ‘Big Gold Brick’ (Samuel Goldwyn Films/Youtube).

The zany comedy flick, written and directed by Brian Petsos, features the nascent writer, Samuel Liston (Emory Cohen) who encounters the enigmatic, middle-aged father-of-two, Floyd Deveraux (Garcia) when Floyd hits Samuel with his car late one night. Following the incident, Floyd enlists Samuel to write his biography, and hilarity and chaos ensues, with Samuel facing ensuing circumstances of a weird and wacky nature. The movie also features Oscar Isaac and Lucy Hale, among others.

Megan Fox (Diggzy/Shutterstock).

The Jennifer’s Body actress has been making waves lately, as her career continues to rise to meteoric heights. Back in June, Megan made her debut in Randall Emmett‘s thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass (the movie that united she and now-boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly). She was also spotted in the trailer for the Netflix horror comedy Night Teeth,

