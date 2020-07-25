megan-fox-‘confident’-ex-brian-austin-green-will-find-‘the-right-one’-after-split-from-tina-louise

Exclusive

It’s all love from Brian Austin Green’s ex Megan Fox, who has since moved on with Machine Gun Kelly. Megan ‘just wants Brian to be happy,’ a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Megan Fox, 34, is confident ex Brian Austin Green, 47, will find the the “right” romance since his relationship with model Tina Louise, 38, fizzled. “Megan is confident he’s doing fine,” a source close to the exes spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “As far as his dating life, she’s confident he’ll find the right one when the time comes,” they also revealed, noting that the Transformers actress knows Brian is “an incredible father” to their three kids Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

“That allows her to focus on her work and not stress while she’s away…she’s so grateful that she can rely on him and has never had to worry about leaving [the kids] with him,” the source also said. Megan and Brian surprised fans when they announced their split after nearly a decade on May 19. “The split has been easier for Megan than Brian and she is well aware of that,” a second source confirmed to HL.

Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green. (AP Images)

Since the announcement, Megan has moved on with her Midnight In The Switchgrass co-star Machine Gun Kelly, 30. The couple have been seemingly inseparable in recent weeks, taking off to Puerto Rico earlier this month to resume filming on the Randall Emmett produced project. “Megan has a lot going on right now with filming and since they had to pause shooting because of the pandemic there’s a lot of catching up to do so she hasn’t had much time to catch up with Brian unless it’s about the kids,” our first insider noted.

