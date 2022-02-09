how-megan-fox-feels-about-ex-brian-austin-green-having-a-baby-with-sharna-burgess

Exclusive

February 8, 2022 11:56PM EST

Megan Fox is well aware that her ex Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are starting their family and she has very specific thoughts about this ‘new chapter of his life.’

Megan Fox, 35, is “really happy” for her ex Brian Austin Green, 48, after it was announced that he and his girlfriend Sharna Burgess, 36, are expecting a child together. The actress, who shares kids, Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, with the actor, has even apparently “congratulated” the lovebirds on their soon-to-be new arrival.

“Megan is really happy that Brian has found someone who makes him happy, and she thinks Sharna is such a doll,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Megan has congratulated Brian and Sharna and she really couldn’t be more thrilled for them. Megan feels like Sharna is a total blessing and thinks she’s going to make an amazing mom.”

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess on a previous outing. (APEX/MEGA)

“One thing that Megan will never take away from Brian is that he is a damn good father and always has been,” the source continued. “They have both moved on and she realizes that they split so that they could each find their true soul partners. Megan is happy that Brian has found someone so deserving of his love who loves him back.”

Megan and Brian, who were married in 2010, split in May 2020 and finalized their divorce in Oct. 2021. Since then, they’ve been co-parenting their children and the Jennifer’s Body star has also moved on with Machine Gun Kelly, who she’s now engaged to.

