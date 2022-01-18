Megan Fox & Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly Show Off Matching Pedicures During Sexy Bath Together — Video

Watch

January 17, 2022 10:51PM EST

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had a mini spa day as the couple got matching gold pedicures and then lounged side-by-side in a bathtub decked out with roses petals.

Megan Fox, 35, and Machine Gun Kelly, 31, are getting in some rest and relaxation after announcing their engagement to the world. The Jennifer’s Body actress’ legs floated in a bathtub filled with water and rose petals side-by-side with her fiancé’s in a video she uploaded to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Jan. 17. The camera captured the top of their legs all the way down to their feet which surfaced above the water. In addition to bath time, the pair also must’ve found some time to get matching metallic gold pedicures which they showed off in the video.

The Transformers actress and rapper got engaged on Wednesday, January 12. MGK popped the question with a two-stone diamond and emerald engagement ring that cost about $400k. “i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone),” he wrote on his Instagram post about the proposal explaining why he chose the unique ring.

Megan captured the magical moment on camera and uploaded it to Instagram. He brought her back to the tree where they first fell in love and got down on one knee for her. “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” she captioned the video. “We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love.

