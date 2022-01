megan-fox-reveals-what-she'd-wear-as-“ap-teacher”-in-euphoria

Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring Has a PAINFUL Secret

Class is now in session for Ms. Fox’s AP lit class.

Megan Fox had a bit of fun while playing pretend during an Instagram photo shoot on Thursday, Jan. 27. The Transformers bombshell, 35, shared her take on what she’d look like if she was a part of the Euphoria cast.

As she put it, “If I were the AP Literature teacher at Euphoria High,” she’d rock neon orange nails and eyeshadow, along with a cutout top and flare trousers. Naturally, her accessories would also be on-trend with Gen Z styles, as she held up a tiny lavender purse with matching pointed-toe pumps. Best Dressed Award over here!

Needless to say, she’s definitely the class favorite when it comes to the Euphoria High challenge, where social media users share what they’d wear if they went to school with Euphoria characters Rue (Zendaya), Jules (Hunter Schafer), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and the cast of the HBO Max show.

Fans were loving Megan’s bold take on her schoolgirl style. One wrote, “I’d have perfect attendance,” while another said, “that would be my dream.” One fan even requested a crossover event with her cheerleader character from the 2009 cult classic Jennifer’s Body, saying, “Jennifer Check teaching at Euphoria High let’s make that happen.”

Instagram

We suppose in this alternate universe that would make her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, the music teacher at Euphoria High—and we’re not mad about it.

See more of Megan’s riskiest fashion looks below.

