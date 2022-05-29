megan-thee-stallion-wears-camo-shorts-&-crop-top-while-leaving-pilates-session:-photo

View gallery

Image Credit: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion looked steamy while rocking some seriously short camouflage bottoms and a sleeveless cropped black tank shirt on May 28. The candid photos captured her leaving a pilates session as she walked toward a black SUV with a phone in her hand. Likely needing to cool down, the fresh-faced 27-year-old also gripped a drink while sporting a pair of comfy thick white sandals.

Megan Thee Stallion Leaving Pilates Class On May 2022 (The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID)

This isn’t the only time that the “Savage” rapper has showed her athletic side. In a hilarious video with fellow “WAP” artist Cardi B on her Facebook Watch series Cardi Tries, the two talented rappers teamed up to learn the basics of football. There, they were coached by various Los Angeles chargers players and taught how to run 40 yard dashes and tackle dummies. Clearly a fan of short shorts, Megan also rocked a pair of white bottoms and a cropped blue jersey in the amusing video.

Although she stuns in casual attire, the Texas native is also not afraid to sport more glammed up looks on special occasions as well. For the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15, she dazzled in a beige two piece cutout dress. The garment featured a flowing, elegant train that followed after her, much like her long, silky hair. She also sported trendy clear heels, a strikingly long manicure, and a daring smokey eye makeup look.

For her fierce performance that night,

