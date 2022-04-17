Menu
Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Pink Crop Top & Pants After Epic Coachella Performance: Photos

April 17, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion made sure to leave her mark at Coachella. The Grammy-winning artist gave an electrifying performance at the desert music festival on Saturday (April 16). After taking to the stage in a shimmering Dolce & Gabbana silver ensemble, the “Savage” singer was later spotted rocking a hot pink set of crop top and pants as she enjoyed the jam-packed after-parties.

Megan Thee StallionMeghan Thee Stallion rocked a hot pink outfit for Coachella. (BACKGRID)

Megan looked ready to have a good time in her barely-there outfit. She flaunted her physique in the tiny top, as she paired it with a matching belt, handbag, shoes and even sunglasses. Talk about a put-together fashionista!

The gorgeous entertainer made her way through the crowd to dance and party the night away at the Neon Carnival, where Leonardo DiCaprio and Jared Leto were spotted enjoying the late-night revelry. The famed after-party is invite only and is going on its 11th year at Coachella. Carnival games, bumper car rides, a Ferris wheel and dancing to beats from famous DJs are all part of the allure. 

Coachella returned in all its glory for 2022 after being sidelined the last two years due to the pandemic. And the famed music festival in Indio, California — stretched over two weekends from April 15 to April 24 — made sure not to disappoint fans, as the lineup was simply iconic!

Megan Thee StallionMegan Thee Stallion performed at Coachella in a silver ensemble. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The headliners included Harry Styles for Friday, Billie Eilish for Saturday and replacing Kanye West after he dropped out was The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia for Sunday’s performances.

