Megan Thee Stallion Channels Barbie In Sexy Pink Gown With Cutouts: Photos

June 3, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion 'P-Valley' Season 2 premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Jun 2022

Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Megan Thee Stallion, 27, looked savage in a bombshell hot pink dress while she attended the Season Two premiere of P-Valley in Los Angeles on June 2. Walking the appropriately named pink carpet at Avalon Hollywood and Bardot, she rocked a long, racy fuchsia gown. The dress came with a cut out design in the center, a halter top, and a not so subtle slit at the leg. She matched the look with some strappy pink heels, while her hair was styled in a pin straight bob that reached beneath her chin. Her makeup consisted of correlating dusty pink eyeshadow, bold fluttery lashes, and shiny nude lip gloss.

Megan Thee Stallion 'P-Valley' Season Two Premiere Los Angeles June 2, 2022Megan Thee Stallion at the ‘P-Valley’ Season Two Premiere in Los Angeles on June 2, 2022 (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The “WAP” songstress made her head turning appearance in order to support the Starz show created by Katori Hall. P-Valley follows the story of the alluring patrons of a strip club in Mississippi called The Pynk. Megan reportedly has a new song that will be aired on the show, although little information is known about the situation, according to Just Jared.

Megan Thee Stallion 'P-Valley' Season Two Premiere Los Angeles June 2, 2022Megan Thee Stallion at the ‘P-Valley’ Season Two Premiere in Los Angeles on June 2, 2022 (Lisa O’Connor/Shutterstock)

An obvious fan of the color pink, the Grammy Award winning artist was also spotted after her Coachella performance in April heading to a star fueled after party. In the candid photos, she was seen wearing a bright bubblegum pink crop top,

