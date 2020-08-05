Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She ‘Talks All The Time’ With Friend Beyonce — She ‘Treats Me Like Family’

Interview

August 5, 2020 11:48AM EDT

Megan Thee Stallion has a tight knit relationship with none other than Beyonce, especially after the two joined forces on Meg’s ‘Savage’ remix! Now, she’s opening up about their friendship in a candid, new interview!

To be part of Beyonce‘s inner circle is a coveted position — one that Megan Thee Stallion proudly holds. The “Money Good” rapper, 25, took fans inside her close relationship with Bey in Variety‘s annual “Power of Young Hollywood” issue, published on August 5. Megan is one of three young stars, including Maluma and Shira Haas, featured on the 2020 cover.

“In the first five minutes of the conversation, I felt like I’ve been knowing her all my life,” Megan told Variety in her cover interview. The rapper first crossed paths with Beyonce and husband Jay-Z’s at the couple’s New Year’s Eve party. Megan went on to explain that Beyonce “treated me like family, and now I feel like I am family. We talk all the time,” she said.

Megan Thee Stallion covers ‘Variety’s annual Power Of Young Hollywood 2020 issue. (Photo credit: Orin Fleurimont for Variety)

Beyonce and Megan recently collaborated on Meg’s chart-topping hit, “Savage.” Bey recently sent Megan a gorgeous bouquet of flowers after she was injured in a shooting incident in LA on July 12. Megan was riding in a black SUV with fellow rapper Tory Lanez last month when she suffered gunshot wounds to her foot. It’s unclear what caused the shooting incident, though, Megan was seen exiting the vehicle with a bloody foot, as illustrated in video footage from the scene. After police stopped the vehicle,

