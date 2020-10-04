megan-thee-stallion's-snl-performance-blasts-kentucky-ag

Published 2 hours ago

Megan Thee Stallion slayed her set on Saturday Night Live in ways nobody saw coming.

During her first performance, of her hit song “Savage,” the Houston rapper paused to make a powerful statement about protecting Black women. She stood with her first in the air as audio of activist Tamika Mallory criticizing Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron over the Breonna Taylor decision played on the speakers.

“Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery,” Mallory said after learning of the grand jury’s decision not to indict any of the three officers involved in Taylor’s death.

Meg then took subliminal aim at Tory Lanez, who allegedly shot her twice in the foot a few weeks ago.

“We need to protect our Black women and love our Black women… because at the end of the day we need our Black women,” Meg said. She then flipped it and mentioned the Black men who have been killed by law enforcement. “We need to protect our Black men and stand up for our Black men because at the end of the day, we’re tired of seeing hashtags of our Black men,” she proclaimed.

Meg’s second performance of the night was of her recently-released single “Don’t Stop,” with a cameo appearance by Young Thug.

Watch the most talked-about portion of Meg’s first SNL appearance, below:

