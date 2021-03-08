meghan-markle:-royals-wouldn't-allow-her-son-to-be-a-prince

Published 3 hours ago

In her highly anticipated sitdown with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday (March 7), Meghan Markle dropped a bombshell around the racist conversations in Buckingham Palace while she was pregnant with her first child.

During their conversation, Oprah noted that Meghan, whose mother is Black and father white, was the first mixed race person to marry into the British royal family when she tied the knot with Prince Harry.

Meghan told Oprah that while she was pregnant with their son Archie, there were conversations about not giving him security or a title, as well as “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

“What?” Oprah replied in shock.

Meghan: There were conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.

Oprah: WHAT… who’s having that conversation?

…

Oprah: And you’re not going to tell me who had those conversations?

Meghan: I think that would be very damaging to them.

Harry declined to share with Oprah the details of conversations he had (presumably with close family members) when comments about the skin color of their children came up.

“I was a bit shocked,” he admitted.

He stated that those discussions happened “at the beginning,” before the couple got married.

In 2020, the couple announced the shocking news that they would step down from their roles as senior royals, citing British media intrusions into their personal lives and its racist attitudes toward Meghan.

Harry told Oprah that his family didn’t acknowledge the role Meghan’s race played in the higher level of mistreatment she received in the British media compared to other members of the royal family.

