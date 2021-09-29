melanie-griffith-&-antonio-banderas’-daughter-stella-files-to-remove-‘griffith’-from-last-name

News

September 29, 2021 1:03AM EDT

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas’ daughter Stella has filed to remove ‘Griffith’ from her last name in an effort to shorten her lengthy moniker.

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas’ daughter Stella has filed a petition to drop “Griffith” from her name. The model, 25, born Stella Del Carmen Banderas Griffith, filed the name change petition in Los Angeles, requesting her new moniker to be Stella Del Carmen Banderas, according to court documents obtained by The Blast on September 28.

Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith with daughter Stella (Marbella Photo/Shutterstock)

The daughter of the Hollywood stars said she wanted to “shorten my name by removing the extra last name” in the filing, adding that she does not use “Griffith” when referring to herself in general and in documents. “Dropping the name would match my regular use,” the model explained in the petition.

Melanie, 64, and Antonio, 61, were married between 1996 and 2015. While the model is Antonio’s only child, Melanie shares children Dakota Johnson, 31, and Alexander Bauer, 36, with former partners Don Johnson and Steven Bauer, respectively, making the trio step-siblings.

Unlike her famous half-sibling, Stella largely grew up out of the Hollywood limelight. She starred in the 1999 film Crazy in Alabama, directed by her father and led by her mother in the starring role. She has since forayed into the world of modeling, having graced the cover of Glamour Spain (the country in which she was born).

This month, the model accompanied her famous dad to the San Sebastián International Film Festival in Spain, where the attractive duo walked the red carpet together on September 17.

» Read Full Article