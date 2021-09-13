meredith-marks-on-season-2-of-‘rhoslc’,-a-possible-vow-renewal-&-‘engaging’-with-lgbtq-rights

Exclusive Interview

September 12, 2021 10:59PM EDT

Meredith Marks is dishing on season 2 of ‘RHOSLC’, including a possible vow renewal after marriage troubles with husband Seth.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Meredith Marks, 49, is teasing a lot when it comes to her storyline for season 2 after spending time focusing on family and her work with the LGBTQ community during the show’s hiatus. “Life is good,” Meredith told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during a taping of our new Pay Attention, Puh-Lease podcast. “I’m happy! I have no complaints right now. We’ll see what the rest of 2021 brings for me. I don’t know. Fingers crossed it’s all positive, right?”

Meredith and her husband Seth ended season one showcasing their marital struggles. Things got so bad between the two that they separated and Seth moved out of the family home. But the parents to Reid, 23, Brooks, 21, and Chloe, 18, reunited at the end of 2020.

And while some couples struggled because of COVID, Meredith and Seth thrived. “For Seth and I, we were in a state where our communication was just so terribly broken and we were really working hard trying to repair things, mainly through therapy, but through whatever we could grasp at, basically,” Meredith said. “You are forced to communicate throughout the whole process with this show and it really did help us think about how did we speak to each other? What would we say? What the messages are you’re trying to convey? Are you trying to convey the message? How is it received? That’s what this is about at the end of the day. The show is all about how people communicate.

