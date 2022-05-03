met-gala-2022-red-carpet-fashion:-see-every-look-as-the-stars-arrive

Regina King, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expected to host the 2022 Met Gala to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute.

BEST Met Gala 2022 Moments: Hailey Bieber, Kris Jenner & More

The biggest red carpet fashion event of the year has arrived!

In case you didn’t already guess, the 2022 Met Gala went off without a hitch on May 2. Hollywood’s biggest stars attended the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit, a black-tie extravaganza held the first Monday in May to raise money for the Costume Institute.

Regina King, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds served as co-hosts for the star-studded event with Vogue‘s Anna Wintour acting as one of the honorary chairs.

Guests were asked to follow a dress code of “gilded glamour” themed to this year’s exhibition. This year’s show is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” part two of a yearlong extravaganza about the relevancy and power of American Fashion.

Pop culture fans kept their eyes out for a variety of stars including Sophie Turner, Lori Harvey, Vanessa Hudgens, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry and many more.

And once the stars debuted their awe-worthy looks on the red carpet, the real party began. Posting on social media was banned inside the event, which includes cocktail, dinner, entertainment and hopefully some good gossip.

Keep reading to see what your favorite stars wore for a fabulous night out. From bright and bold accessories to head-turning gowns, you don’t want to miss these head-to-toe looks.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

Kim in vintage Jean Louis

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lori Harvey

In Michael Kors

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Molly Sims

In Monique Lhuillier

Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock

Chloe Fineman

In Miss Sohee

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Giveon

In Chanel

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jasmine Tookes

In Zuhair Murad

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Future

In Boss

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anitta

In Moschino

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Iris Law

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Mark Rober

In Brunello Cucinelli

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Kiki Layne

In Prabal Gurung

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Avani Gregg

In Bach Mai

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kid Cudi

In Kenzo

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Naomi Campbell

In Burberry

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Emma Corrin

In custom Miu Miu with Cartier jewelry

John Shearer/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union

In Tiffany & Co.

» Read Full Article