met-gala-2022-red-carpet-fashion:-see-every-look-as-the-stars-arrive

The biggest red carpet fashion event of the year has arrived!
In case you didn’t already guess, the 2022 Met Gala went off without a hitch on May 2. Hollywood’s biggest stars attended the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit, a black-tie extravaganza held the first Monday in May to raise money for the Costume Institute.
Regina King, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds served as co-hosts for the star-studded event with Vogue‘s Anna Wintour acting as one of the honorary chairs.
Guests were asked to follow a dress code of “gilded glamour” themed to this year’s exhibition. This year’s show is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” part two of a yearlong extravaganza about the relevancy and power of American Fashion.
Pop culture fans kept their eyes out for a variety of stars including Sophie Turner, Lori Harvey, Vanessa Hudgens, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry and many more.
And once the stars debuted their awe-worthy looks on the red carpet, the real party began. Posting on social media was banned inside the event, which includes cocktail, dinner, entertainment and hopefully some good gossip.
Keep reading to see what your favorite stars wore for a fabulous night out. From bright and bold accessories to head-turning gowns, you don’t want to miss these head-to-toe looks.
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson
Kim in vintage Jean Louis
Lori Harvey
In Michael Kors
Molly Sims
In Monique Lhuillier
Chloe Fineman
In Miss Sohee
Giveon
In Chanel
Jasmine Tookes
In Zuhair Murad
Future
In Boss
Anitta
In Moschino
Iris Law
Mark Rober
In Brunello Cucinelli
Kiki Layne
In Prabal Gurung
Avani Gregg
In Bach Mai
Kid Cudi
In Kenzo
Naomi Campbell
In Burberry
Emma Corrin
In custom Miu Miu with Cartier jewelry
Gabrielle Union
In Tiffany & Co.