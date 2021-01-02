michael-b.-jordan-&-lori-harvey-fuel-romance-speculation-with-cryptic-snowboarding-videos

Watch

January 2, 2021 12:47PM EST

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey took to Instagram to share similar New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day videos of themselves having fun snowboarding in what appeared to be the same snowy location.

It looks like Michael B. Jordan, 33, and Lori Harvey, 24, are continuing to spark romance rumors with their latest holiday posts. The actor and stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, 63, both shared videos of themselves enjoying a wintry getaway by snowboarding in a snowy location over New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Although they weren’t tagged or featured in each other’s posts, they appeared to be filmed in the same location.

Lori shared her Instagram story posts first, on New Year’s Eve, and they featured her wearing a white winter coat with a hood. “Had to take the braids out my head was hurting,” she captioned one Boomerang style clip that showed her looking at the camera with a serious face. She also shared a few other clips that showed her taking a topple while snowboarding and riding a ski lift.

Michael’s New Year’s Day Instagram post video followed. The post featured a combination of pics and video and in them, he was wearing a white Moncler snowsuit. One part included a selfie of him posing in the stylish suit along with a bandana over his mouth and snow goggles on top of his head. Another showed him snowboarding on a snow-covered hill. “NEW YEAR NEW THINGS,” he wrote in a caption over the post.

Michael and Lori’s snowy posts come at the same time they were spotted getting off a plane in Utah while bundled up. Lori led the way in her winter gear while Michael followed behind her as they embarked on their holiday trip.

