michael-b.-jordan-says-2020-taught-him-gratitude

Published 15 hours ago

The year 2020 has made a lot of people realize the power of loss, but Michael B. Jordan is learning to turn negatives into positives.

In a post shared Friday (November 27) on Instagram, the actor and recently named the “Sexiest Man Alive” by PEOPLE, wrote that struggles can be a motivator for the future.

“This year has really done a number on our lives,” he writes under numerous videos and photos of him and others from the past few years. “It’s given us the opportunity to reflect & be more thankful and appreciative of everything.”

He continued: “My fam..my..friends..the acknowledgements & the support do not go unnoticed! Sending love & light.”

As for his own career, the 33-year-old told PEOPLE earlier this month that he hopes to do more directing in the coming year. He’s also looking forward to the next decade.

“Just growing, whatever the next evolution of me is. Hopefully, [I’ll have] a family by then, I’m going to throw that in the universe. I want to make an impact all over the world and not just through the roles that I play.”

On November 18, it was announced Jordan was named PEOPLE’s “Sexiest Man Alive” and became the cover story for that issue. During the interview with the magazine, he was rather humble about the distinction.

Jordan called the honor a “cool feeling,” but his crew would always tease him saying that might not ever be voted as the magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive.” “You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.’ But it’s a good club to be a part of,” said Jordan.

