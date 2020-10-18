michael-b.-jordan-to-produce-‘static-shock’-movie

Published 8 hours ago

Michael B. Jordan is taking his talents to the DC Comics universe. The actor is joining Warner Bros. and DC Comics Static Shock as a producer.

The Hollywood Reporter announced Friday (October 16) that Jordan would join filmmaker Reginald Hudlin on the project. Jordan is slated to produce the film under his Warners-based moniker, Outlier Society.

“I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around black superheroes; our community deserves that,” Jordan tells THR.

“Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros on this initial step,” he continued in his statement.

Static first appeared in 1993’s Static no. 1 through Milestone Comics, a now-defunct company founded by Black writers and artists to help ensure that comics were more inclusive and had distribution through DC, the report notes.

In the early-2000s animated series, Static Shock became widely-popular as it followed high school student Virgil Hawkins, who transforms into a superhero with electromagnetic powers after he gets exposed to a strange gas.

(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

