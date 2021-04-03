michael-jackson’s-son-prince-posts-sweet-23rd-birthday-tribute-for-‘lil-sister’-paris:-‘proud-of-you’

Brotherly love! Prince Jackson posted two sweet throwback photos with his sister Paris in honor of her birthday.

Prince Jackson, 24, has so much love for his sister Paris Jackson! Michael Jackson‘s eldest son took to Instagram to pay tribute to Paris on her 23rd birthday, expressing that she’s “grown” and “learned so much” as she turns another year older. “It’s crazy to think that you’re my lil sister @parisjackson,” he began on an Instagram caption, shared Saturday, April 3. “You’ve grown and learned so much and I couldn’t be prouder of the woman you are and the path you’re going down,” he added.

Prince — née Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. — included two sweet throwback photos of the pair as part of the post. In one, Paris snuggles up to her smiling brother for a bear hug in what appears to be a hotel room. Prince, casually dressed in jeans, protectively put his arm around her as he showed off his long brown hair in a half ponytail. In the next, the duo were all dressed up for Motown Records’ 60th anniversary party back in 2019 — the label their dad was originally signed to as part of the Jackson 5. For the event, they both sported Alexander McQueen outfits as they posed on the scenic rooftop of The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

“I like these photos cause I think it shows our duality, the yin and the yang, I love you yabyab HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!” Prince added, referencing the adorable photos. “Keep doin what you’re doin you’re so awesome and I hope you have a great day!!” he signed off his post, including several heart and celebratory golden ball emojis.

» Read Full Article