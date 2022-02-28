michael-keaton-breaks-down-in-tears-remembering-his-nephew-who-died-from-overdose-in-sag-speech

Watch

February 27, 2022 10:24PM EST

Michael Keaton accepted the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor and remembered his late nephew in an emotional speech.

One might think former Batman Michael Keaton might not have much in common with a doctor prescribing OxyContin in a small coal-mining town. But his gripping portrayal of that very character, in Hulu’s gripping series Dopesick, couldn’t feel more real, and just won the actor, 70, a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor. After accepting the award from Salma Hayek, Michael broke down in tears remembering his late nephew in an emotional acceptance speech.

As Michael first arrived to accept his award, he was all jokes, taking the stage in a goofy somersault and joking about having had to hurry back from the “packed” men’s room. But as the laughs subsided, Michael shared how “grateful” he was to be a part of a production that creates “thought, conversation…actual change… “How fortunate am I that good can come from something I do just because I wanted to become an actor?” he continued.

Michael Keaton held back tears as he dedicated his SAG Award for Outstanding Male Performance to his late nephew, who died from an overdose. (Courtesy of TNT)

As he began to discuss the fairness and unfairness of the world, he also called out “fellow actor” Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky for his hard work “fighting the fight” in the face of a Russian invasion spearheaded by Vladimir Putin.

