michael-strahan’s-tooth-gap-closure-isn’t-what-it-seems

Michael Strahan may have won this April Fool’s Day. He had us all believing he closed the signature gap in his teeth, turns out it was all a joke.

In an Instagram video today, the GMA host said his gap wasn’t closed.

“I appreciate all the comments. I was surprised, to be honest with you, at how many people were like, ‘No! Don’t get rid of the gap, it’s your signature!’”

He continued, “I didn’t know so many people really cared … I appreciate all the love for the gap. C’mon man! The gap is here to stay. Not going anywhere anytime soon … My mama likes it.”

Watch the video below:

The 49-year-old shocked fans with a new smile on March 30 when he posted a video on Instagram showing the behind-the-scenes process of closing his gap. Strahan claimed had the procedure at Smile Design Manhattan.

“I did it. #GoodbyeGap,” he captioned in the viral post.

The Good Morning America co-host said he was aware that he would receive some disapproving comments from his fanbase, business partners, family, and friends. Still, ultimately, he was confident in his decision.

“I gotta do what I want to do for myself now,” he said in the video clip. Strahan said it was “50 years in the making,” and the end result left him speechless. “I love it, holy f**k!,” he shouted, taking a look at his new smile.

Looks like the joke is on us. Michael Strahan’s signature gap isn’t going anywhere.

Photo: Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images

Photo: Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images