michelle-obama-on-the-advice-she-gave-to-her-daughters

Published 14 hours ago

Michelle Obama has been dropping some major gems since he launched her podcast in July.

During the latest episode, the former First Lady spoke with friend and former advisor to President Barack Obama, Valarie Jarrett, about some advice she had for her daughters, specifically 22-year-old Malia, about paying your dues when it comes to landing a leadership role.

“I tried to make the point to Malia that the young people … who are my mentees, I reminded her that they started out, several of them, in the campaign, doing some of the grunt-iest jobs,” Obama said.

Many of the people who volunteered for the Obama campaign, before and throughout Barack’s presidency, are now working alongside the Obama family.

“The people who are with me now, and who now have responsibilities over my schedule, or they’ve helped run a big book tour, or they are running our Higher Ground productions and working with Netflix, almost all those people started out doing some grunt work,” Michelle Obama said.

She continued: “I never want young people to think that failure isn’t a part of everybody’s journey. What does it do for me if … some kid thinks I’ve never had a failure, that that’s the only way you can be first lady, is if you’re perfect? No one is.”

Also during Wednesday’s (September 9) episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast, Mrs. Obama described being a role model for young women and how having women in positions of power and influence is crucial.

“We are living, breathing role models — not just in what we say,

» Read Full Article