Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Introduces Son Romeo To ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast — Cute Photos

October 22, 2021 9:11PM EDT

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and wife Lauren Pesce introduced their newborn son to their ‘Jersey Shore’ family! See the sweet photos.

It’s a reunion! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has introduced his 5-month-old son Romeo to the cast of Jersey Shore. The MTV star, 39, reconnected with his pals and documented the festivities on Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 21, captioning the post, “Meet the family.”

Pauly DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi are featured in the carousel of images, along with Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s son Greyson Valor, 5, and Deena’s son Christopher John, 2. Mike shared a second post from the “family” time on Thursday that featured Romeo and Deena’s second son Cameron Theo, 5 months, excitedly staring at each other. “I’m not crying you are,” Mike captioned the sweet post.

Mike and his wife Lauren Pesce welcomed Romeo, full name Romeo Reign, in May. The childhood sweethearts, who wed in 2018, first announced they were expecting in November 2020. The happy news came after Lauren revealed in 2019 that she suffered a miscarriage about seven weeks into her pregnancy. “It was heart-wrenching,” she said while on Good Morning America’s Strahan, Sara and Keke. “I didn’t want to hold this in. I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest so I can kind of heal through the process.”

The pregnancy and subsequent miscarriage came a month after Mike was released from prison in September 2019. He served an eight month sentence for tax evasion.

