Miley & Noah Cyrus Ring In 2022 With Epic Cover Of Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ — Watch

January 1, 2022
January 1, 2022 5:28PM EST

Miley Cyrus and sister Noah rang in 2022 with an epic cover of godmother Dolly Parton’s 1973 smash hit ‘Jolene’.

Miley Cyrus, 29, and younger sister, Noah Cyrus, 21, rang in 2022 with an epic version of Miley’s godmother Dolly Parton‘s 1973 smash hit “Jolene” — and you must watch it right now! With just 20 mins left until the new year, the Cyrus women came out on stage clapping. The audience quickly recognized the song, as Miley first performed it in 2012 for her Backyard Sessions series on YouTube. The video has more than 330 million views and has led to numerous duets with Dolly!

The Cyrus sister were dressed in very different, but equally stunning looks, during the performance. Miley was wearing and open vested and sleeveless country ensemble, which complimented her well. Noah, chose a much sexier look, however, taking to the stage in a black tight dress with a slit all the way up the side. Miley’s blonde hair was brushed down, as her sister’s black hair was pulled back tight.

Although their looks were different, they came together as one for the performance and the audience went crazy! As the sisters sang the lyrics, they affectionately grabbed each other, and it showed just how tight they really were. One of the highlights came when Noah pointed at Miley and sang, the lyrics, “and I know I can’t compete with you, Jolene.” When they finished the stunning performance, they gave each other a huge hug. As fans know, Miley co-hosted the NBC program Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with SNL star, Pete Davidson, 28.

