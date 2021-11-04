miley-cyrus’-parents:-everything-to-know-about-her-famous-dad-&-supportive-mom

Growing up in the spotlight, Miley Cyrus has been lucky to have the guidance and support of her parents, Trish and Billy Ray. Here’s everything to know about the pop star’s mom and dad.

Miley Cyrus, 28, is one of the most celebrated names in music, and fans may also be somewhat familiar with her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus, 60, and Tish Cyrus, 54. The “Edge of Midnight” singer has grown up in the spotlight under her rock star dad and with her producer/actress mom, but contrary to many famous families, they’ve seemed to have weathered the storms that often come with that journey. Although Miley has had her share of challenges with her parents, the Cyrus family remains a solid unit, with the pop star growing closer with Billy Ray and Tish over the years.

Read more below about Miley’s loving parents Tish and Billy Ray and discover more details about their loving family below!

Miley’s Mother Leticia Jean “Tish” Cyrus

Miley’s mom Tish was born Leticia Jean Finely May 15, 1967 in Nashville, Tennessee. Before marrying Billy Ray, the actress and producer was actually wed to another man, Baxtor Helson, and the two share two children together, Trace and Brandi. When Tish married Billy Ray, he ended up adopting the children as his own.

Before Tish and Billy Ray met, he had a fling with a South Carolina waitress, Kristen Luckey, and she became pregnant. Shortly thereafter, Tish and Billy Ray became smitten and Tish got pregnant with Miley (who was originally named Destiny Hope). Both women were pregnant at the same time which caused some controversy, but Billy Ray ultimately stuck with Tish as his partner.

