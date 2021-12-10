pete-davidson-&-miley-cyrus-reveal-they-got-matching-tattoos:-‘we-thought-it-would-be-great’

Watch

December 10, 2021 12:19AM EST

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are set to co-host an epic New Years’ Eve special in Miami for NBC — and they stopped by to chat about it on Jimmy Fallon’s show!

Miley Cyrus, 28, and Pete Davidson, 28, are one co-hosting duo we can get behind. The Disney alum and Saturday Night Live star dropped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where they hilariously revealed they once got matching tattoos after working together on the NBC sketch series. It all started in 2017 after the two appeared in the “The Baby Step” sketch, which Pete claims as one of his great ideas. “It was a very dark time in our lives…for me personally,” Pete jokingly said, revealing that the ink read, “We Babies.”

Miley and Pete talk about their matching tattoos they got after doing an SNL skit together that said “We Babies” but unfortunately Pete has gotten his removed. pic.twitter.com/X07HB4aufi

— Miley Cyrus Access (@MileyNewsAccess) December 10, 2021

“We dressed as babies — everything seemed fun and fine,” Miley began, as Pete interjected to explain that it was for a sketch where they were rapping babies. “We made this SNL sketch…trap babies. One of the many brilliant ideas that I bring to the SNL table!” Larry David then spotted the two and asked what was going on — prompting them to respond, “We babies!” Miley and Pete then thought that would make for a “great tattoo.” Pete then had his “tattoo guy” come to 30 Rock, and the artist was “so excited” to ink them.

“I burned mine off and you still have yours!” Pete then revealed.

