miley-cyrus-recovers-after-wardrobe-malfunction-during-nye-performance-on-live-tv

January 1, 2022 12:16AM EST

While performing ‘Party in the USA’ during her New Year’s Eve special, Miley Cyrus nearly lost her shirt — but she recovered like a pro to finish the performance!

Miley Cyrus knows that the show must go on and she totally proved it with her New Year’s Eve performance to ring in 2022. After the clock struck midnight, Miley hit the stage during her NBC special to perform “We Can’t Stop” and “Party In The USA”. She was wearing a tiny silver crop top and matching skirt, and the slinky top fell off mid-performance! Luckily, Miley is totally a pro, and she recovered incredibly. After running offstage to quickly change, Miley returned with an oversized red jacket on, which covered up the front of her body.

What a way to start #2022 👀 #MileyCyrus wardrobe malfunction #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/6FvMIvbc6n

— IG: DashawnTaylor (@DashawnTaylor) January 1, 2022

Even when she was backstage changing, Miley continued singing the lyrics to “Party in the USA,” and her backup vocalists totally slayed it onstage while covering for her. Miley was back onstage in a matter of seconds, and she continued the song to the very end. She even made a joke on the spot, telling the crowd, “This is still the most amount of clothes I’ve worn onstage.” Throughout the evening, Miley wore a number of skimpy outfits, but this was the only one that seemed to give her trouble. Even though it was on live television, though, Miley handled the malfunction like a pro!

Miley Cyrus has a wardrobe malfunction during her New Year’s Eve performance. (NBC)

Later on, Miley’s co-host, Pete Davidson,

