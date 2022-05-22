Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Milo Ventimigilia Rocks Short Hair Makeover After Wrapping ‘This Is Us’: Before & After Photos

May 22, 2022
milo-ventimigilia-rocks-short-hair-makeover-after-wrapping-‘this-is-us’:-before-&-after-photos
Written by
0

View gallery

Image Credit: BACKGRID

Milo Ventimiglia‘s short hair is back! The 44-year-old actor previously rocked luscious long locks while playing patriarch Jack Pearson in the NBC family drama series This is Us. After six critically acclaimed seasons, the show recently completed filming its final episode on May 3, according to Deadline.

Milo Ventimiglia Long Hair Milo Ventimiglia with Long Hair (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Apparently no longer needing to stay in character, Milo chopped off his flowing hair to opt for a shorter cropped ‘do, as seen as he was exiting his car to head to the gym on May 18 in West Hollywood. The haircut is giving some seriously nostalgic Jess Mariano vibes, who was Milo’s bad boy breakthrough character in the classic 2000s comedy-drama series Gilmore Girls.

Milo Ventimiglia West Hollywood May 2022Milo Ventimiglia West Hollywood May 2022 (BACKGRID)

Clearly no stranger to change, Milo gave an EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW to HollywoodLife about how he feels about the conclusion of This is Us. “You’re going to miss people, you’re going to miss moments, but at the same time, I’m grateful that I had them,” the actor said. “So, the fact that this moment ends and something else will begin? That’s okay, that’s life, that’s always how life is. There’s a constant cycle happening around us things are going to slow down and stop, and something new is going to pick up. It is what it is,” he added, making peace with the end of a significant time in his life while remaining nostalgic.

Along with being a talented actor,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

white-house-responds-to-border-agents-whipping-haitians

White House Responds To Border Agents Whipping Haitians

September 21, 2021
florida-woman-quotes-bhad-bhabie-in-racist-rant-at-nail-salon

Florida Woman Quotes Bhad Bhabie in Racist Rant at Nail Salon

August 7, 2020
national-action-network’s-commitment-march

National Action Network’s Commitment March

August 28, 2020