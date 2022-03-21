model-jeanne-cadieu-proves-she's-boyfriend-jake-gyllenhaal's-biggest-fan-at-ambulance-premiere

Six months after Jeanne Cadieu and Jake Gyllenhaal made their red carpet debut as a couple, the model and the actor attended the premiere of his film Ambulance in the City of Love. See the pic.



Jeanne Cadieu and Jake Gyllenhaal enjoyed a date night in the City of Love this weekend. The French model supported the actor by attending the Paris premiere of his new movie Ambulance on Sunday, March 20. As they walked the red carpet at the Cinema UGC Normandie, the pair wrapped their arms around each other and smiled from ear to ear.

For the outing, Jake wore a teal Valentino jacket over a seafoam green AMI button-down shirt and black pants, while Jeanne donned a sparkly, long-sleeved black dress.

They weren’t the only celebrities to shine on the red carpet. Jake also posed for pictures alongside his costars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González, director Michael Bay and producer Brad Fischer.

It was only six months ago that Jeanne, 26, and Jake, 41, made their red carpet debut as a couple. While they’ve been linked since 2018, they’ve kept many details of their relationship private.

But Jake is starting to pull back the curtain on their romance. During an interview for Esquire‘s March 2022 issue, he talked about a number of moments they’ve shared, including how they spent the first few months of the coronavirus lockdown at his godmother Jamie Lee Curtis‘ guesthouse and celebrated Hanukkah with his mom Naomi Foner, sister Maggie Gyllenhaal,

