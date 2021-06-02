Molly Hurwitz: 5 Things To Know About Matthew Perry’s Ex-Fiancée

Matthew Perry revealed that ‘sometimes things just don’t work out’ while announcing that he split from Molly Hurwitz. Here are five things you should know about her.

“Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best,” Matthew Perry revealed in a statement (obtained by PEOPLE) to announce the end of his relationship and engagement with Molly Hurwitz. Matthew made the announcement just five days after the long-awaited Friends reunion aired, in which he reunited with all of his former castmates to reminisce on the sitcom in which Matthew played the charismatic and sharp-tongued Chandler Bing.

Matthew Perry shared this photo of Molly Hurwitz modeling a T-shirt that was inspired by Chandler Bing’s iconic catchphrase. It was part of a merch line that Matthew sold to help raise funds for the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 relief efforts. [Instagram/@mattyperry4]

While fans know Matthew very well thanks to his portrayal of one of TV’s most famous characters, Molly leads a much more private life. Although she also works in the entertainment industry, Molly’s Instagram page is blocked off to the public (she has, however, made a few cameos on Matthew’s Instagram page). Learn more about the woman whom Matthew nearly tied the knot with:

Molly Hurwitz Was Engaged To Matthew Perry For Six Months

Matthew announced his engagement to Molly on Thanksgiving day in November of 2020, and was ecstatic at the time. “I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time,” the Friends star told People. He had been dating Molly for about two years by then;

