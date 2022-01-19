Menu
Moon Knight Actor Gaspard Ulliel Dead at 37 After Skiing Accident

January 19, 2022
In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Gaspard Ulliel, a beloved French actor and star of Marvel’s upcoming series, Moon Knight, has died at the age of 37.
 
The award-winning actor was reportedly hospitalized on Jan. 18 after a skiing accident took place on the Savoie region of the Alps in southeastern France, per the AFP (Agence France-Presse) and Le Parisien. On Jan. 19, Ulliel succumbed to injuries sustained from the incident and an investigation into the accident is reportedly underway. E! News has reached out to reps for additional details.
 
Ulliel’s acting career grew during the late 1990s and early 2000s, with his breakout performance as the title role in the 2007 movie Hannibal Rising. Within that same year, he appeared on the cover of French Vogue alongside supermodel Doutzen Kroes.

His status as a model also rose to prominence, with the actor additionally serving as the face of Chanel for its men’s fragrance, Bleu de Chanel, and as the face of Longchamp.

In 2014, Ulliel portrayed French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in the biopic Saint Laurent. The titular role earned him a Lumières Award for Best Actor and a César Award nomination for Best Actor. His other notable acting credits include roles in A Very Long Engagement and It’s Only the End of the World.
 

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Before his passing, Ulliel joined the cast of the upcoming Marvel miniseries, Moon Knight, alongside actors Oscar Issac and Ethan Hawke in July 2021.

