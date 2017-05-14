Mother’s Day: Our Favorite Celebrity Moms

Let’s be honest: every day should be Mother’s Day. Mothers should be celebrated for all that they do. However, with no disrespect to my mom at all (sorry in advance, Ma!), there are just some families I wish I could be adopted into. I can’t be the only one; I see all the fans out there who comment “MOM” on a photo or tweet to their favorite celeb. I think it’s safe to assume that there are just some lives we want to be part of even if it’s 100% not possible.

While we obviously can’t plop ourselves into a family of our choice, at least we could look from afar (or at least from our couches) to see how everyday celebrity moms are spending time with their kids. In celebration of Mother’s Day, we rounded up a few of our favorite celebrity moms!

Beyoncé

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:15pm PDT



There doesn’t even need to be an explanation for this. If only we could see what Blue Ivy sees every single day. What we would do to be in her shoes…