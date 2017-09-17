Chloe Jane Talks Her Budding DJ And Singing Career

Thirteen-year-old singer/DJ Chloe Jane is eager to share her passion with the world. This young artist is writing songs and mixing beats in hopes of pursuing her dream. She has worked with some great artists to help her develop her abilities and she is ready to take on more. Her first single “Superstar” debuted on June 21 and we can’t wait for what else is to come. Here, we chat with the rising artist about when she realized she wanted to become a singer and DJ and what it was like working with Meghan Trainor.

Cliché: When did you first realize your passion for music?

Chloe Jane: When I was about 10 years old, I started singing and playing the piano. Songwriting came a year later.

What inspired you to become a singer and DJ?

My parents met in Ibiza, which is one of the biggest music islands in the world, and every summer I went to Ibiza. That’s how my ear opened up to music and how I wanted to learn to DJ.

Do your singing career and DJ career go hand in hand or are they completely separate?

My singing career and DJ career do go hand-in-hand. When I sing and record songs, I then play them when I DJ. It gives me a good sense of how people react to my song.

How do you stand out compared to other young artists?

I sing, play piano, songwrite, DJ, dance, and ice-skate. I also do makeup tutorials, write fashion blogs, edit my own videos, design clothes, and design headphones.

Tell us about your single “Superstar.” How was working with Meghan Trainor?

“Superstar” is an exciting song. It’s catchy and upbeat, which is great for my audience. Meghan co-wrote the song with my producers, the Elev3n, who then recorded the song with me. It was lots of fun and a great learning experience for me.

What projects are you currently working on?

This summer, I have a residency at one of the most amazing clubs in Ibiza called Amnesia. I will be performing shows for teenagers and playing great music, including my songs.

What are your plans for the future?

I want to keep writing and recording new music to be released throughout the rest of this year.

Chloe Jane Talks Her Budding Dj And Singing Career. Photographed by Antoine Verglas