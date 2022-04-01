Djinn & Tonic Releases “Belo Horizonte,” Off Up-And-Coming Album, Electro Exotica

Djinn & Tonic is here to take you to untraveled and dreamy worlds with their imaginative music. Inspired by Vintage Pulp Comics, Exotica, and the fantastical world Classic Hollywood brought us, the San Diego-based artist (Erich Beckmann) blends Electronic Dance and Pop with folk instruments, funky bass lines, and the whimsy of instruments and sounds less traveled. Djinn & Tonic presents his first single, “Belo Horizonte,” off his up-and-coming debut album, Electro Exotica, set to be available on all streaming platforms on April 1, 2022. Accompanying the single is an animated video which you can check out here. “Belo Horizonte” was the first song Djinn & Tonic sampled a previously released song. He brought “Na Terra Vermelha” into a different world, making it more substantial to dance the night away. This is what he had to say about his new single:

“My first time sampling an actually released song. Using samples and chopping is a completely different skill set than just writing something from scratch. I’m still pretty sloppy about it but it is still super fun to try and succeed or fail at it. The sample is from Saulo Duerte e a Unidade and it’s called “Na Terra Vermelha” – Erich Beckmann (Djinn & Tonic)

Images provided by: Djinn & Tonic