Maybe you didn’t know that Finn Wolfhard had other artistic outlets besides acting in “Stranger Things.” But Wolfhard doesn’t just act! He sings and plays rhythm guitar in his indie-rock band, Calpurnia. Calpurnia just released their debut EP, ‘Scout,’ this June. If you didn’t catch July 23rd’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” then you missed Calpurnia’s TV debut. In an article by NME, Finn discussed his band, the fans, and how “Stranger Things” impacts his musical pursuits.

What Finn Wolfhard Has to Say About Calpurnia and “Stranger Things”

15-year-old Finn Wolfhard from ‘Stranger Things’ told NME about his band Calpurnia’s experiences so far. Wolfhard says that he and his bandmates have made peace with the fact that most of Calpurnia’s current fan-base are also fans of the hit Netflix original “Stranger Things.” The loved Sci-Fi series is undoubtedly great for the band’s notoriety. However, Wolfhard makes it clear that he wants Calpurnia’s music to be a separate entity, too. Finn recalls shutting a fan down “in a nice way” at a show in Toronto: “They said something like, ‘I love Stranger Things’ and I was like, ‘Cool man, I also like music, which is what’s happening right now.’” Props to the young actor-musician for knowing the importance of keeping artistic endeavors separate. Staying true to both of his career aspirations, Wolfhard is very wise for his age. Any musician wants their fans to appreciate their music for their music, just like any actor wants their craft to be taken seriously.

Finn Wolfhard from ‘Stranger Things’ Appears on ‘Kimmel’ with his Band Calpurnia. Featured Photo Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images