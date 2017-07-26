Kylie Hughes Talks Her Single “Heat” and New Album

Pop singer/songwriter Kylie Hughes is grabbing everyone’s attention lately. Not only has Hughes performed at venues all around California with no intentions of slowing down, but her new self-titled album was just released as well. She opened up about her inspiration, career thus far, and more.

Cliché: When did you start singing?

Kylie Hughes: I started singing and playing guitar in middle school. I always grew up singing around the house and had a knack for memorizing a song after just one listen. I also started playing guitar because 1) My dad had guitars all over the house and I was mesmerized by how pretty they looked and sounded and 2) My middle school boyfriend was into Blink-182 and said he could play guitar better than me and I’m a tiny bit competitive.

Who are your musical inspirations?

The first songs I learned to play were off of Michelle Branch’s Spirit Room album and she has always been a big influence for me. My first concert was Sheryl Crowe and the first CD I stole from my friend was a Spice Girls CD. So I love me some “Girl Power.”

What are some songs we might find in your music library?

I’m all over the map. I love Kacey Musgraves, Elle King, Beyoncé, Maren Morris, Shakey Graves, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Weezer, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, LP, Kanye, and I love putting on Buena Vista Social Club to just hang out.

How would you describe your sound?

Guitar-based Pop, Americana, singer/songwriter, folk/country-ish? It’s a hybrid.

Tell us about your song “Heat.”

“Heat” is kind of a “racy” song about a hot and heavy relationship. It’s one of those songs where you daydream about your crush pulling up in a really hot muscle car. They whisk you away to nowhere in particular but it doesn’t matter because they’re hot and you’re hot and you’ve just got “heat.” It was just a song that wrote itself and you can move to. It’s really fun.

What do you love about performing?

When I get to perform my own songs, that’s like therapy. It’s sharing something that has come out of a personal heartache or insight and I love getting that immediate gratification where I can tell if someone in the audience is connecting with me.

What would you want your fans to know about you?

That I think you’re gonna like what I’m doing. [Laughs] I have a sense of humor and I like to bring that into my music and my music videos. Unless it’s a sad song, then I’m suuuper sincere and not trying to be funny. I want everyone to know that this new self-titled album is truly me so…let’s see if we click?

What are your plans for the future?

I want to keep making music and trying to help everyone hear it! Check me out on Instagram @misskyliehughes and Facebook @kyliehughesmusic which I update all the time.

