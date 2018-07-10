Rapper, Future, May Have Created The Album Of The Summer With His Latest Release, Beast Mode 2

Future released three mixtapes in a five month period: Monster, Beast Mode and 56 Nights. Beast Mode 2 dropped shortly after the last release with little warning.

Beast Mode 2 is only nine songs and 32 minutes long, but it is filled with a variety of moods. Hate the Real Me highlights Futures struggles with substance abuse and fame, while Doh Doh provides a more upbeat song that glorifies the power of having money.

The album hinted several times that Future is gearing up for another mass release of music in the near future. Both critics and fans eagerly await what his new music will bring to the Hip-Hop/Rap industry as the industry itself seems to be changing every day.

