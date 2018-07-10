Celebrity News

Rapper, Future, May Have Created The Album Of The Summer With His Latest Release, Beast Mode 2

by Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Future released three mixtapes in a five month period: Monster, Beast Mode and 56 NightsBeast Mode 2 dropped shortly after the last release with little warning.

Beast Mode 2 is only nine songs and 32 minutes long, but it is filled with a variety of moods. Hate the Real Me highlights Futures struggles with substance abuse and fame, while Doh Doh provides a more upbeat song that glorifies the power of having money. 

The album hinted several times that Future is gearing up for another mass release of music in the near future. Both critics and fans eagerly await what his new music will bring to the Hip-Hop/Rap industry as the industry itself seems to be changing every day. 

 

Read the full article at Noisey

Read more music articles at Cliche Magazine

Photo courtesy of Timeout

,
Hello!  I am a current English major studying at Howard University, in Washington, D.C. I have been a reporter for several news publications, including South Pasadena Review and Hilltop. I love writing about upcoming artists and fashion designers, and cannot wait to share my stories with you all!

← Previous post

Revamp Your Wardrobe with 3 Timeless Jewelry Pieces
You may also like
New Music Roundup ft. Lykke Li, Snail Mail, and Kids See Ghosts
New Music Roundup ft. Lykke Li, Snail Mail, and Kids See Ghosts
Chun-Li and Barbie Tingz: The Old Nicki Minaj Never Left (and This is How We Feel About That)
Chun-Li and Barbie Tingz: The Old Nicki Minaj Never Left (and This is How We Feel About That)
Summer Albums We Can’t Wait For
Summer Albums We Can’t Wait For

No Comments Yet.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Our Latest Issue

Covers: Nastia Liukin & Shantel VanSanten
Inside, cover star Nastia Liukin opens up about her life as a gymnast, how she plans on inspiring the next generation.

READ NOW FOR FREE
Cliche Magazine July Cover Girl Shantel Vansanten
close-link

Stay Updated With Fashion Trends

EXCLUSIVE FASHION TIPS!
SUBSCRIBE!
Join Our Awesome Weekly Newsletter