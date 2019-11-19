R3HAB Collaborates with ZAYN and Jungleboi on “Flames.”

Hot on the heels of R3HAB’s recent single “All Comes Back To You” R3HAB once again breaks genre barriers with his newest collaboration and perhaps the biggest one to date – “Flames,” featuring ZAYN and UK-based Jungleboi. Produced with R3HAB’s golden touch, the two powerhouses give piano-led”Flames” the best of both worlds – soothing electronic beats and basslines and ZAYN’s infamously sensual vocals, letting the emotive performance captivate every listener. “Flames” expertly demonstrates R3HAB’s ability to continuously evolve his sound while staying true to the artist’s dynamic and unique style that has earned him a devout following of millions of listeners around the globe. R3HAB and Jungleboi met in London in 2017 and worked on “Flames” together ever since.

“I was working on the ‘Flames‘ song for quite some time together with Jungleboi when we got the call from ZAYN. The result is absolutely epic. I couldn’t be more proud of the result and look forward to sharing this amazing tune with the world.” – R3HAB

Over the last eight years, the Dutch/Moroccan artist Fadil El Ghoul – better known as R3HAB – has established himself as a leader at the forefront of modern electronic music. His talent has been called the “future of the craft” by the likes of Forbes and Billboard, and he’s circuited the globe’s best clubs and festivals, all without the backing of a formal record label. In 2017, R3HAB independently released his debut album “Trouble” through his imprint CYB3RPVNK, which amassed over a half-billion streams globally and officially placed R3HAB among electronic music’s heavy hitters. He made number 14 on DJ Mag’s Top 100 list in 2019, topping the charts with tracks like “Lullaby” and “Hold On Tight,” while his sophomore album “The Wave,” revealing more complex, emotional and experimental layers of himself, has amassed over 250 million streams on Spotify alone. In 2019 R3HAB’s “All Around The World” with A Touch of Class quickly became his biggest ever record already topping 200M streams across platforms and achieving gold & platinum status in 8 countries.

R3HAB’s upcoming dates (* North America tour with Cash Cash):

*Nov 15 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

*Nov 16 – Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA

*Nov 22 – Rebel – Toronto, Canada

*Nov 23 – The Bomb Factory – Dallas, TX

*Nov 29 – Great Hall-Avant Garder – Brooklyn, NY

*Nov 30 – Echostage – Washington, DC

Dec 14 – Djakarta Warehouse Project – Jakarta, Indonesia

Dec 24 – Marquee – New York, NY

*Jan 18 – Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL

