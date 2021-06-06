Sug Daniels Releases New Single “Heavy” Backed By New Record Label Weird Sister Records

What do you do when you fall in love with a friend after a tough breakup? Sug Daniels seeks to answer this question in her newest single, “Heavy.”

“Heavy” is the horrible awkwardness of having romantic desires for a friend but not being sure if the feeling is mutual. “This song is all the things I’m still too chicken shit to admit,” Daniels writes. “I think people, queer and otherwise, can relate to the fear of holding a torch for someone when they are in a sensitive place in their life.”

The leading single serves as the first glimpse into Sug Daniels’ forthcoming EP Franklin Street, slated for release this fall through Weird Sister Records. The Franklin Street EP is also the first time Daniels is producing a body of work on her own.

Sug Daniels is a singer, songwriter, and producer who is using the tools around her to capture the emotions of an era. Daniels’ work is as colorful, vulnerable, and charismatic as her personality. She thoughtfully combines elements of folk, R&B, and low-fi alternatives to create personal and tender music interlaced with messages of truth and positive change.

Growing up in the rural town of Smyrna, Delaware, Daniels had felt first-hand both the extreme joy and the major isolation that many LGBTQ+ people experience in Southern Baptist-style churches. After coming out, she left the church but continued her journey armed with the love of powerful music and celebration of community. She currently resides in the city of Wilmington, Delaware, continuing to create music to share and inspire those around her. After leading two successful musical projects, Hoochi Coochi and FlowCity, Sug Daniels has set out to create solo music that reflects her current views and personal stories.

On top of dropping her new single, Daniels is also celebrating her signing with Weird Sister Records, becoming the first signed artist on the label’s roster.

Sick and tired of the white dude music business machine, Deanna DiLandro and Madison Hetterly created Weird Sister Records, a label model that provides a safe space to women, trans and non binary people in creative industries. With a commitment to being an anti-racist organization that encourages equity, diversity and anti-racist actions in the music industry, DiLandro and Hetterly developed Weird Sister Records in order to amplify the voices of BIPOC artists and creators.

As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Daniels is excited to have Weird Sister Records backing her for the launch of “Heavy.”

“I am so eager and excited to make history with Weird Sister Records. They encourage my creativity and support my desire to tell my stories the way I want them told. Collaborating with them has been an exciting cycle of ideas and mutual admiration. I see great things in all our futures.” – Sug Daniels

Image provided by Nathalie Antonov