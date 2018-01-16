”Moln”, is a perfect case in point, with gentle electric guitar intertwining with swirling strings, drums, glass and vibraphone with a bow, as her angelic vocal envelopes the song. The Swedish singer-songwriter Menke is pure poetry – her single “Moln” is a hauntingly beautiful creation based on a poem by Karin Boye and can currently be found on Spotify’s ‘Most Beautiful Songs in the World’ playlist. A producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist in her own right, Menke creates her own soulful world with small gestures. She plays piano, guitar, banjo, cello, vibraphone, but also more unconventional instruments such as lyre and wine glasses. Her debut single,, is a perfect case in point, with gentle electric guitar intertwining with swirling strings, drums, glass and vibraphone with a bow, as her angelic vocal envelopes the song. The Swedish singer-songwriter Menke is pure poetry – her single “Moln” is a hauntingly beautiful creation based on a poem byand can currently be found on Spotify’s ‘Most Beautiful Songs in the World’ playlist.

Speaking of the poem, Menke says: ”I more or less stumbled over Karin Boyes poetry by accident to be honest. I was just home one day, and out of boredom I picked a book randomly from the bookshelf. That book was a collection of poems by Karin Boye. I opened it up and read the first one, a poem called Moln. It struck me like lightning. The words had such a thorough impact on me and as I read along I kept hearing this music in my head. Music that grew and came alive as I read the poem for the first time.”

Watch “Moln” official video:

Menke was discovered by Steve Angello formerly of Swedish House Mafia, who signed her to his label Size. Says Steve of Menke and her music: ”Menkes music represents all things Scandinavian; the beauty, the nature and the melancholy. The first time I heard her music I was almost paralyzed, moved by the obvious apprehension of the world were now living in. Its very difficult nowadays to discover something truly unique, something with its own given place in the universe. But Menke has all that. Her creativity reaches in and touches the deepest parts of my soul. Artists such as Menke need to be made the most of.”

Menke has more beautiful music on the horizon. Keep up with her on Spotify to be the first to hear.