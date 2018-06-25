If you are a classic rock fan, then you already know that Led Zeppelin is celebrating their 50th anniversary. What’s even better? They want to share the good vibes with all of their fans. What better way to do this than to reissue their original “The Song Remains the Same” iconic film soundtrack? This legendary Led Zeppelin New York Madison Square Garden performance was filmed in 1973 and first released to the public as a live film album in 1976. This anticipated reissue of ‘The Song Remains the Same’ by Led Zeppelin will be available in various formats on September 7th of this year. Get excited.

Are you the ultimate Led Zeppelin fan?

If you are then you’ll want to check out the super deluxe box set. Inside this “Song Remains the Same” reissue package you will find a 28-page photo book, the original concert film, the soundtrack, a 1977 Japanese program replica, a print of the original album art, plus a few more goodies. Want to purchase a standard reissue of “The Song Remains the Same”? Then keep your eyes out for the four-vinyl LP set, the CD, or the Blu-Ray disc. Although most fans would jump at the chance to see the iconic band do an anniversary performance, guitarist Jimmy Page has stated that he “very much doubts it.” However, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones, and Page are in the process of creating an official illustrated book titled Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin. This book is the first effort by the band members themselves. At any rate, mark the date in your calendars and get ready to preorder!

Click here to read more at RollingStone.com.

This Fall’s Reissue of ‘The Song Remains the Same’ by Led Zeppelin Celebrates The Band’s 50th Anniversary. Featured Image Credit: Ian Showell – Getty Images