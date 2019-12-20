Vlade Kay and DJ Snake team up on “All This Lovin”

Look no further than Vlade Kay and DJ Snake’s new track “All This Lovin’” to heat things up this holiday season. The Russian prodigy brings his dynamic and energetic sound to the rest of the world with his first international single, and it doesn’t disappoint. Vlade fuses piano melodies into a percussive buildup before the bouncy, groovy drop, all overlaid with soulful vocals that add the finishing touch to this heartfelt but dance floor friendly track. “All This Lovin” took shape after Vlade Kay and DJ Snake met at a writing camp in LA, getting together soon after to produce their premiere collaboration. The track follows Vlade’s Russian based “Interlude” EP earlier this year. Stay tuned for the music video to “All This Lovin” that’s rumored to be in the works!

Young artist Vlade Kay is already making waves in his native Russia, and we have no doubt that his influence will expand to the rest of the world very soon. His music is already on heavy rotation on Russia’s biggest radio stations such as Hit FM, and he has made guest performances on some of his country’s most popular TV shows, including “Russian Peppers,” “Theme” (RU TV), Muz TV, TNT Music, “Russian Christmas,” and “New Year’s Eve” on Russia 1. With an engaging stage presence to match his captivating sound, Vlade has performed at events like the Bravo International Music Awards, Russian Golden Grammy Music Awards, Dubai International Music Festival, International Music Festival in Monaco and more. After catching the attention of heavyweight producers Iike DJ Snake, it seems that Vlade Kay’s debut on the international circuit has officially arrived. Look out for more new music and exciting collaborations coming from Vlade Kay in 2020.