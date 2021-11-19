my-music-moments:-monsta-x-shares-the-soundtrack-to-their-lives

Hallmark Channel Stars Share Their Favorite Holiday Tunes

If you’re a fan of music, chances are you’ve heard of K-pop group Monsta X.

The worldwide phenomenon, who was formed through the reality show No.Mercy in 2015, is climbing the charts yet again with their new smash single, “One Day.” And just this week, fans were treated to the first look of their upcoming movie, Monsta X: The Dreaming, hitting movie theaters in more than 70 countries this December.

For the past six years, Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M. have wowed audiences with their superb performances.

But before they found massive success, each artist grew up with a wide variety of music that influenced their journey in the industry.

Before Monsta X releases their English-language album, The Dreaming, on Dec. 10, the group shared some of their favorite music memories with E! News. From the songs they are most proud of to the albums that bring back memories, prepare to get a new understanding of the group’s influences.

The song/album that reminds me of childhood:

Minhyuk: Click-B’s 4th album was the first album I’ve ever bought, and I listened to it so much that I remembered all of the lyrics to the songs. So this album really reminds me of my childhood.

Joohoney: Michael Jackson—Billie Jean. Ever since I was young, I looked up to Michael Jackson and used to dance along to his music a lot.

The first album I remember buying:

Kihyun: I remember buying SG Wannabe’s debut album. I loved this album when I was a kid.

