my-unorthodox-life's-julia-haart-sued-by-estranged-husband-for-allegedly-misappropriating-$850,000

Julia Haart’s life just got a little more complicated.

Just days after E! News reported that she filed for divorce from Silvio Scaglia Haart following nearly three years of marriage, the My Unorthodox Life star is being sued by her estranged husband, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

Silvio alleges that she took $850,000 from an account owned by Freedom Holding—a company he founded that controls Elite World Group, where Julia had been employed since 2019 as its chief executive officer—after receiving notice that she was going to be dismissed from her position.

The complaint claims that Julia “illegally transferred” the money to another account she controls on Feb. 8, a day after Silvio, the chairman of EWG, sent her an email informing her of the dismissal. It also alleges that the transfer violated an agreement Julia and Silvio previously made on Jan. 19 to not make any withdrawals over $250,000 from the Freedom Holding account.

Julia’s attorney, Marty Singer, tells E! News on Friday, Feb. 11, that the claims in the lawsuit “are not based in fact” and the account in question “is a jointly owned account.” He added that Julia has filed an action in the Delaware Court of Chancery to address her termination from the company.

In a copy of Silvio’s email that was attached to the lawsuit, the businessman told Julia that he was moving forward with plans of her dismissal because, in part, “targets which led to your appointment as CEO have not been met and that no visible progress was made in that direction, despite almost $50M costs incurred in the effort.”

Silvio also said in the letter that he and his deputy director “don’t see any other option” but to submit her dismissal to the company board and “immediately appoint a new CEO,

