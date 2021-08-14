mystikal's-rape-accuser-allegedly-admitted-to-lying

UPDATED ON : AUGUST 22, 2017 / 10:34 AM

Mystikal was recently accused of raping a woman, and another individual who is reportedly involved in the messy situation has come forward claiming nothing inappropriate even happened between the rapper and the accuser.

Tenichia Wafford, who is wanted by the police for allegedly being an accomplice, spoke out to TMZ about the claims made by the woman.

In her statement to the site, she admitted that she did call the woman, but only because they were friends. During the call, she said the woman revealed to her that she was, actually, not raped. However, it is still unclear whether or not the alleged victim stated there was any sexual contact at all among her, Mystikal and another man.

“Ain’t nobody did nothing to that girl,” she said. “She even told me — and yes, I got it on record — that she said ain’t nobody did nothing to her. This is some bulls**t, though. They done threw me for a loop, because if I would’ve knew all of this, I wouldn’t have even called. I was just calling to check up on a friend. That’s all I was doing.”

Wafford is wanted by the authorities because it is reported that she tried to strong-arm the alleged victim into dropping the rape charges in the alleged attack that occurred in October 2016 in Louisiana.

She is still on the run. Take a look at the video where she explains her take on things, below:

Mystikal recently turned himself in and was booked for first degree rape.

(Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for BMI)

