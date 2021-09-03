nail-trends-to-expect-on-the-hha-red-carpet

PUBLISHED ON : SEPTEMBER 3, 2021 / 01:49 AM

Written by Emerald Elitou

Fabulous manicures have always been a highlight on the red carpet at the BET Hip Hop Awards. This may explain why celebrities often spend anywhere between 3-9 hours perfecting their nails before their big moment in the spotlight.

No one knows this better than Cardi B’s nail artist, Marie Nailz.

“Every celebrity wants the best,” the self-proclaimed Nail Innovator shares with us exclusively about the process of creating perfect nails for an award show. “I can spend anywhere from 3-9 hours on acrylic nails and toes. It all depends on the circumstance and how much my client wants to show out!”

With the surge of press-on nails during the pandemic, Marie says we shouldn’t be surprised if these temporary manicures make their grand appearance at this year’s event. “There has been a big shift in the nail game when it comes to press-on nails, and I personally love creating them. We will definitely see some press-ons on the carpet,” she explains.

While she believes that press-on nails will make their debut, she’s quite convinced that acrylic nails will never go out of style. “I don’t think there will be more press-ons vs acrylic nails because of how active celebrities can be, especially those who will be giving amazing performances. We wouldn’t want a press-on nail to pop off.”

As for inspiration, Marie is convinced that the following nail trends will be at the forefront of everyone’s mind when selecting a manicure for this year’s Hip Hop Award: ombré colors, abstract artwork, custom crystal embellishments, out-of-the-box French tips, sharp stiletto nails, and 3D art.

“Creatives really come out to play at the BET Hip Hop Awards,” she explains.

