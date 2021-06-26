naomi-campbell,-51,-seen-in-1st-photos-since-becoming-a-mother-to-baby-girl-‘via-surrogate’

Naomi Campbell was spotted going grocery shopping at her local supermarket while looking gorgeous in a stylish outfit, just a few weeks after announcing she became a mother.

Naomi Campbell, 51, was seen in public for the first time since welcoming a baby girl last month. The model wore a white button-down top and black pants as she went to supermarket near her home to do some grocery shopping on June 25. She had her hair down and also wore black and white sneakers, black gloves, a black face mask, and sunglasses. Check out the pics HERE!

The beauty also accessorized with necklaces for her look and was photographed holding her cellphone. Her new daughter wasn’t seen with her but we wouldn’t be surprised if she was picking up some essentials for the bundle of joy!

Naomi Campbell welcomed a baby via surrogate last month. (Shutterstock)

Naomi’s grocery outing comes a little over a month since she surprised her fans with the happy news that she has a daughter. She shared an adorable photo of her holding her newborn’s tiny feet in her hand, which can be seen below, along with a loving caption that proved how grateful she felt to be a new mom.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” the caption, which was posted on May 18, began. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life. There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.”

Although Naomi didn’t reveal how she had the baby in her post, reports like the Daily Mail claim she used a surrogate.

